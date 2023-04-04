Birthday Club
Vehicle crashes into Bakery Unlimited on Secor

Officials believe the accident was a matter of someone pushing the wrong pedal in the vehicle.
Officials believe the accident was a matter of someone pushing the wrong pedal in the vehicle.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle crashed into Bakery Unlimited on Secor Tuesday afternoon.

TFRD and Building Inspection tells 13abc that the crash seemed to be an accident and they believe it was a matter of someone pushing the wrong pedal in the parking lot.

Staff at Bakery Unlimited say the person driving was an older woman who was on her way in and they don’t know how much damage was done to her vehicle as it was towed away. The woman was not injured in the accident.

A customer was in the area of the building where the vehicle crashed through but he was reportedly only shaken up and not injured.

Bakery Unlimited says orders will still be available if people are desperately in need.

