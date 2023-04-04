Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 warehouse workers

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.
Walmart is America’s largest private employer.(Source: Walmart Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walmart is laying off more than 2,000 workers in its warehouse.

The cuts are happening in Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida and New Jersey, according to Walmart’s filing with the Department of Labor.

The company recently told investors to expect slower sales and profit growth in the year ahead.

Walmart’s core lower-income shoppers continue to be hit by inflation which could impact sales.

The retail giant is also raising its average minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour which could squeeze profit margins.

Walmart is America’s largest private employer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
On April 1 around 5:16 p.m., police responded to a residence on the 700 block of Southbriar...
18-year-old, juvenile hospitalized after Saturday shooting

Latest News

Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump set to be arraigned in historic court moment
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power...
Biden offers $450M for clean energy projects at coal mines
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland joins NATO, dealing blow to Russia for Ukraine war
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
Lawyer: Ex-Maryland political aide dead after manhunt