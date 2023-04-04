Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

WATCH: Pod of orcas caught on camera attacking gray whales

A group of orcas was caught on camera attacking gray whales in Monterey Bay. (Source:: KSBW)
By Tom Lopez
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KSBW) – A drone captured a rare moment out at sea on video.

More than 30 orcas attacked two gray whales in Monterey Bay last week.

Evan Brodsky, a member of Monterey Bay Whale Watch, just happened to witness the attack and was able to record it.

“I have never witnessed anything like this in my life,” he said.

Brodsky, who’s been on boats since he was a child, said it’s not unusual for killer whales to prey on the calves of grey whales in the spring.

But marine biologist Isaak Haberman said it’s not common for the orcas to attack adult gray whales so early in the season. He said they normally look to prey on seals, sea lions and dolphins instead.

“Personally, this is a very special encounter I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

The witnesses said the attack lasted for about six hours before the gray whales split up and escaped to shallower waters.

Copyright 2023 KSBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
SEVERE OUTLOOK FOR 4/5/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Gusty winds likely, isolated tornadoes possible

Latest News

Ohio distracted driving law goes into effect
Ohio distracted driving law goes into effect
Donald Trump faces 34 felony counts for falsifying records in hush money case
Trump pleads not guilty to dozens of felony charges in hush money case
Safety, responsibility, and respect are key attributes Fairfield Elementary students are...
Building Better Schools: Fairfield Elementary School teaches students life lessons
Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami...
Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca