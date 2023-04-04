‘Who is Protecting Lake Eire?’ LWV-TLC to host public Topical Thursday program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is hosting ‘Who is Protecting Lake Erie?’ a public Topical Thursday program, next week.

The program is taking place on April 13 in the auditorium at the Maumee Branch Toledo Lucas County Public Library.

The program will feature guest speaker Sandy Bihn who works closely with fisherman, boaters, waterfront property owners and businesses to advocate for improving Lake Erie’s water quality.

LWV-TLC says the program will also be made available on Zoom. To attend via Zoom, click here to register or visit the LWV-TLC website.

