Woman indicted in alleged kidnapping attempt during Mud Hens game

Hannah Carpenter
Hannah Carpenter
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a woman accused of trying to kidnap a baby during a baseball game.

The grand jury indicted Hannah Carpenter, 34, of Liberty Center, on an Attempt to Commit Abduction charge Tuesday. Carpenter is accused of trying to abduct a child in a stroller Saturday during the Toledo Mud Hens game at Fifth Third Field, court records show.

Police said it happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when a woman grabbed on to and pulled a stroller “in an attempt to take the child that was in it,” according to court documents.

Records show the incident happened at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark. The Mud Hens were playing their second game of the season at the time.

Carpenter was in court Monday. A judge set her bail at $500,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 10.

