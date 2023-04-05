Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

April 5th Weather Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Today 11am to 8pm, Sunny Easter Weekend, Very Warm Next Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Severe thunderstorms are possible between 11am and 8pm today. Two rounds of storms are expected. The first will arrive mid-day into early afternoon. The second round is expected this evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds are all possible in the viewing area. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 70s. Tonight will turn cooler with a low around 40. Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine and highs in the middle 50s. Easter weekend looks great with highs in the 60s with sunshine. Highs are expected to soar next week well into the 70s and possibly around 80 late week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
SEVERE OUTLOOK FOR 4/5/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Gusty winds likely, isolated tornadoes possible
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Hannah Carpenter
Woman indicted in alleged kidnapping attempt during Mud Hens game

Latest News

April 5th Weather Forecast
April 5th Weather Forecast
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/4/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast