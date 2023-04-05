April 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Severe thunderstorms are possible between 11am and 8pm today. Two rounds of storms are expected. The first will arrive mid-day into early afternoon. The second round is expected this evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds are all possible in the viewing area. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 70s. Tonight will turn cooler with a low around 40. Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine and highs in the middle 50s. Easter weekend looks great with highs in the 60s with sunshine. Highs are expected to soar next week well into the 70s and possibly around 80 late week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.