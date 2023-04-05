Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

AWLS to hold student dismissal due to severe weather

School officials are reaching out to parents directly through email with further details.
School officials are reaching out to parents directly through email with further details.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools has announced it will be holding student dismissal until the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area is lifted.

School officials are reaching out to parents directly through email with further details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
A tornado watch has been issued for counties north and west of Toledo through 4pm.
LIVE: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Tornadoes, Large Hail, Wind All Possible
Hannah Carpenter
Woman indicted in alleged kidnapping attempt during Mud Hens game
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

The transformative learning experience is designed to promote awareness, understanding and...
YWCA of NW Ohio launches Racial Justice Challenge
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
Sur le Pouce and 7 Little Cupcakes open joint store in Perrysburg
Sur le Pouce and 7 Little Cupcakes open joint store in Perrysburg
Cami Roth Szirotnyak collaborated with Rachel Richardson on the book "On Drowning Rats," which...
Two local women write book chronicling sexual harassment from same man