AWLS to hold student dismissal due to severe weather
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Anthony Wayne Local Schools has announced it will be holding student dismissal until the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the area is lifted.
School officials are reaching out to parents directly through email with further details.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.