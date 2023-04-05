Cherry Street Mission Ministries hosts Easter events
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Cherry Street Mission Ministries will offer various events in observance of Easter for the community and residing guests.
Below is a full list of services that will be open to the community and residing guests.
- Maundy Thursday worship in the auditorium, Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
- Good Friday Prayer/ Silence/ Reflection in Mac Street Café on Friday at 3 p.m.
- Community meal in Mac Street Café on Saturday at 5 p.m.
- Easter Sunday Worship and communion with Cherry Street Praise Band in the auditorium on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.
- Community meal in Mac Street Café at 5 p.m.
Additional activities for guests residing at Cherry Street will be taking place throughout the weekend
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.