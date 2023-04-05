City of Toledo announces additional Forward Toledo public input sessions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced additional input sessions for the Forward Toledo Plan.

Forward Toledo is a comprehensive land-use plan that will guide planning in Toledo for the next 10 to 20 years. The sessions will include a series of interactive workshops throughout the City during during the months of April and May.

The City says the workshops are an open house format where attendees can hear some of the initial findings from the 2022 survey, dive deeper into the potential goals and strategies of the plan and let the City know if the Forward Toledo plan is on the right track.

The following is a schedule of the upcoming sessions:

Location Date Time Glass City Pavilion Saturday, April 15 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rogers High School Thursday, April 20 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Main Branch Library Thursday, May 4 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Kent Branch Library Saturday, May 6 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sanger Branch Library Wednesday, May 17 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Believe Center Thursday, May 18 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.