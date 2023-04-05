City of Toledo announces additional Forward Toledo public input sessions
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced additional input sessions for the Forward Toledo Plan.
Forward Toledo is a comprehensive land-use plan that will guide planning in Toledo for the next 10 to 20 years. The sessions will include a series of interactive workshops throughout the City during during the months of April and May.
The City says the workshops are an open house format where attendees can hear some of the initial findings from the 2022 survey, dive deeper into the potential goals and strategies of the plan and let the City know if the Forward Toledo plan is on the right track.
The following is a schedule of the upcoming sessions:
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Glass City Pavilion
|Saturday, April 15
|11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Rogers High School
|Thursday, April 20
|5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|Main Branch Library
|Thursday, May 4
|5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
|Kent Branch Library
|Saturday, May 6
|10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Sanger Branch Library
|Wednesday, May 17
|5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
|Believe Center
|Thursday, May 18
|5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For more information, click here.
