Defiance City Schools close Wednesday

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) -Defiance City Schools will close its doors Wednesday.

According to a statement released on the school district’s Facebook, the school day will be closed following damage to a utility pole on S. Jefferson St. Tuesday. School officials said the damage impacts the districts’ telephone, internet, life safety, and emergency communications.

According to district officials, the service is expected to be restored by Wednesday afternoon at the earliest.

Read the full statement below:

“As you may be aware, a utility pole was damaged on S. Jefferson St. this afternoon. This utility pole carries our telephone, Internet, life safety, and emergency communications. The utility company will not be able to restore these services until tomorrow afternoon at the earliest. Due to the inability to communicate with families and emergency services, Defiance City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.