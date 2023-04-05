Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Keith and Chris Incorvaia’s Bene Italiano

By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Just off Monroe Street in the Marketplace West Shops you’ll find Keith and Chris Incorvaia’s Bene Italiano. It’s a big slice of Italy right here in Toledo.

“It’s very kid-friendly. We have a lot of kids in here. We have a lot of parties in here. We have a banquet room that’ll sit 100 people,” said co-owner Teresa Incorvaia.

Today, Keith “Chico” Incorvaia shows us how to assemble to K.I. Special pizza, which includes pepperoni, sausage, pepperoncini, onions, and cheese. Check out the full menu here: https://incorvaiabeneitaliano.com/

