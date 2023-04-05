Birthday Club
Gov. Whitmer signs repeal of abortion ban

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join doctors, advocates of reproductive access, and lawmakers in...
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will join doctors, advocates of reproductive access, and lawmakers in Birmingham to repeal the 1931 abortion ban.(Governor Whitmer's office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by doctors, advocates of reproductive access, and lawmakers in Birmingham to repeal the 1931 abortion ban.

The bill signing comes after Michiganders turned out in record numbers to get Proposal 3 on the ballot and voted to enshrine reproductive freedom into the state constitution.

Watch the full livestream below.

