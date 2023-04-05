Birthday Club
Hundreds without power as storms roll in

Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Hundreds of people are without power in Northeast Ohio as of early Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo Edison. More than 800 customers were without power in Fulton County.

FirstEnergy customers can check for outages and see estimated restoration times by visiting the link here. DTE customers can do the same at the link here. Consumers Energy customers can check at the link here.

