Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

IRS extends tax deadline in parts of storm-hit states

The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state,...
The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state, and March 31 in Arkansas, killing at least five people in the state.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:59 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service extended the tax filing deadlines of Americans affected by storms and tornadoes that recently hit several states.

The regular tax filing deadline for most Americans this year is April 18.

But storm victims in parts of Mississippi and Arkansas will now have until July 31 to file individual and business tax returns. The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state, and March 31 in Arkansas, killing at least five people in the state.

The deadline change applies to certain areas as designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The filing deadline was previously extended to May 15 for those in New York affected by the severe winter storm in December. Residents and businesses in parts of California, Alabama and Georgia have until Oct. 16 to file their taxes.

A list of eligible locations can be found on the IRS’ disaster relief page.

The IRS is expecting as many as 168 million individual tax returns this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
SEVERE OUTLOOK FOR 4/5/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Gusty winds likely, isolated tornadoes possible
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Hannah Carpenter
Woman indicted in alleged kidnapping attempt during Mud Hens game

Latest News

The suspect had been on the run for three weeks after accusations he embezzled funds.
Ex-Maryland governor's chief of staff killed by FBI agents after manhunt
Police say Mary Curtis is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after...
Babysitter accused in toddler’s drug overdose death, authorities say
SEVERE OUTLOOK FOR 4/5/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Gusty winds likely, isolated tornadoes possible
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast