Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lake Township Fire Department prepares mobile homeowners for potential tornadoes and high winds

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Township firefighters canvassed four mobile home parks, knocking on over 650 doors to give residents safety tips for Wednesday’s potential tornadoes and high winds.

Firefighter/Paramedic Becky Rosebrock says mobile homes are not the safest place to be during severe weather.

“They are not on a really good foundation. They are easy to get picked up and moved if a tornado came through or severe winds come through. They get roof damage, and they’re just not made for severe weather or tornadoes. There is a significant threat to them,” said Rosebrock.

Kay Traver lives in a mobile home park in the area; she appreciated the canvassing because not all residents know about safety.

“I think it’s very nice. At least they’re warning us, and we know ahead of time,” said Traver. She told13abc she’s especially wary because of past experiences with tornadoes.

“I will probably leave if I know that it’s a tornado coming. High Winds, we’ve had those. But a tornado, we lost our home in Elmore in a tornado. So I’m scared to death of them,” said Traver.

The firefighters stress the importance of being prepared. The Walbridge Municipal Building will have a storm shelter open, but pets are not welcome. If going to a shelter is not an option, find an enclosed room in your home and be ready.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
Hannah Carpenter
Bail set at $500,000 for woman that allegedly tried to kidnap a child at Mud Hens game
SEVERE OUTLOOK FOR 4/5/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Gusty winds likely, isolated tornadoes possible
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway

Latest News

SEVERE OUTLOOK FOR 4/5/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday: Gusty winds likely, isolated tornadoes possible
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/4/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Cami Roth Szirotnyak collaborated with Rachel Richardson on the book "On Drowning Rats," which...
Two local women write book chronicling sexual harassment from same man
Firefighter/Paramedic Becky Rosebrock says mobile homes are not the safest place to be during...
Lake Township Fire Department prepares mobile homeowners for the First Alert Weather Day