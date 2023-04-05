Lake Township Fire Department prepares mobile homeowners for potential tornadoes and high winds

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Township firefighters canvassed four mobile home parks, knocking on over 650 doors to give residents safety tips for Wednesday’s potential tornadoes and high winds.

Firefighter/Paramedic Becky Rosebrock says mobile homes are not the safest place to be during severe weather.

“They are not on a really good foundation. They are easy to get picked up and moved if a tornado came through or severe winds come through. They get roof damage, and they’re just not made for severe weather or tornadoes. There is a significant threat to them,” said Rosebrock.

Kay Traver lives in a mobile home park in the area; she appreciated the canvassing because not all residents know about safety.

“I think it’s very nice. At least they’re warning us, and we know ahead of time,” said Traver. She told13abc she’s especially wary because of past experiences with tornadoes.

“I will probably leave if I know that it’s a tornado coming. High Winds, we’ve had those. But a tornado, we lost our home in Elmore in a tornado. So I’m scared to death of them,” said Traver.

The firefighters stress the importance of being prepared. The Walbridge Municipal Building will have a storm shelter open, but pets are not welcome. If going to a shelter is not an option, find an enclosed room in your home and be ready.

