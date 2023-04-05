Local high schools participate in nationwide Students Demand Action walkouts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whitmer and Southview high schoolers joined thousand of students across the country Wednesday in walkouts organized by Students Demand Action.

“It’s just horrible, like with everything that’s been going on,” said Lillian Lang, a Whitmer sophomore who organized the event. “It just really saddens me and I don’t think anyone should have to come to school and fear that something could happen.”

The Whitmer walkout comes less than six months after a drive-by shooting outside the Whitmer stadium left three shot and students traumatized at a football game.

“It’s not right and it’s not acceptable,” Izzy Sakowski, another sophomore organizer. “We shouldn’t have to come to school scared.”

Whitmer students walked out of their classrooms and into the stadium, reclaiming what was a site of violence.

“I was a part of the band and all you saw were lights. And then our band director just saying run and your mind goes to the worst possible thing,” said Senior Sarah Rutledge. “Gun violence is normalized in Toledo and it should not be normalized. It is sad that we have to walk out of a school day to get national and local attention.”

“And so I’m really hoping today brought a little bit of awareness.”

Whitmer Principal Jennifer Bronikowski says she was happy to help her students organize the event.

“We want students to advocate for themselves. We want them to know that they have a place in this world and that they have a voice and we want them to be able to use it. And they picked a perfect opportunity,” Bronikowski said. “So, when it came across my desk, I instantly said, ‘How can I help?’”

Southview students also walked out, but the school denied 13abc’s request for coverage. Southview student and Students Demand Action organizer Nina Greenberg summed up the sentiment many of her peers share.

“We want to raise awareness for what happened in Nashville and school shootings in general. We’re fed up with how gun violence affects students,” Greenberg said. “We have been advocating for change for years. We walked out five years ago and yet nothing has changed.”

