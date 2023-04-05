Birthday Club
Michigan residents react to right-to-work repeal

A University of Toledo Law Professor weighs in on what the move means for workers.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPERANCE, Michigan (WTVG) - Last month, Michigan became the first state in 58 years to repeal its right-to-work law.

“I think it’s great,” said Stephanie Pirrone of Temperance Michigan. Pirrone comes from a family of union workers.

“Whether you agree or not with on they handle things, if you want the protection or coverage of a union. I feel like it’s only fair that people pay for that protection,” she said.

Right-to-work laws make it illegal for unions to require the workers they represent pay dues.

“The problem that right-to-work creates for unions is unions still have an obligation to represent and incur expenses representing people who don’t pay dues,” said University of Toledo Law Professor Joseph Slater.

The repeal means that as unions and workplaces negotiate contracts going forward, unions can add a clause that requires those they represent pay dues.

Not everyone approves of the change.

“I’m against it. Bottom line is everybody has a free choice and for someone to say you have to follow my lead,” said Pat Lietaert of Ida Township. “They may call it collective bargaining, but is it?”

Slater says repealing right-to-work strengthens unions, which in turn, will likely strengthen Michigan’s working class.

“The absence of right-to-work laws helps unions and we do know that unions, generally speaking, raise the wages of working class people doing similar jobs,” Slater said. “Union workers are paid more and I think that’s the type of strengthening the middle class that Michigan was aiming for.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

