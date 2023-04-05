Nature’s Nursery begins moving animals in to its new facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery takes in thousands of injured and orphaned wild animals yearly. The wildlife rehabilitation center outgrew its current space years ago, and the move to the new facility took a big step forward Tuesday.

This is a day that has been years in the making for Nature’s Nursery.

The new facility in Waterville is about four times the size of the other building in Whitehouse, and it includes all kinds of special spaces that will make a difference for the animals and the people who care for them.

It was all hands on deck at the new home of Nature’s Nursery Tuesday. Staff and volunteers were cleaning, setting up, and some of the animals moved into the new space.

Allison Aey, Nature’s Nursery executive director, said she is proud of how her team worked to make the move successful.

“I joke that our move was Noah’s ark style. Everybody got on board, and off we went,” Aey said.

The first animals to make a move are education ambassadors. They’re not able to be returned to the wild, so many of them are used for public programs.

Allison said the ambassadors made the trip in travel carriers and will gradually move into their new homes.

“We power-washed everything today. The animals will be moved from their carriers to the cages they are used to for a little while. We want them to acclimate to the new building. They will then move from those cages into their long-term habitats here,” she said.

Laura Zitzelberger, one of the founders of Nature’s Nursery, said the nonprofit organization is a special part of her identity.

“I always say Nature’s Nursery is not just work, it’s who I am,” she said.

Years of work are coming to life in the new space. The rest of the move will be completed in stages, both interior and exterior.

Zitzelberger said the outdoor space will include dozens of custom-built animal habitats.

“I have always pictured big things for Nature’s Nursery. However, I don’t think I ever allowed myself to think we’d have something like this. This is the perfect space for us. We are going to be able to educate more people about the wildlife around them. People are going to be able to visit our new space. We are going to be able to help more animals get back to the wild quicker. Those things make northwest Ohio a better place for people and wildlife,” Zitzelberger said.

Aey said the new space includes plenty of major upgrades for people and animals.

“We’ve got an actual surgical table as opposed to a countertop. We have proper kennel space for animals instead of a closet. We have an aquatic room as opposed to a bathtub. We also don’t have to share a bathroom with animals anymore. We have floor drains, so we can properly scrub and clean. We have walls made from special material that doesn’t harbor bacteria that we can wipe down,” Aey said.

For Zitzelberger, this place secures a long-term future for the organization she helped create more than 30 years ago.

“With my health issues, I can’t be here like I used to. Knowing that I can step back and there are people and the perfect facility in place is huge for me,” she said.

The hope is to have the interior and exterior work done by the end of the year. In the meantime, both the new and the old facilities will be used to care for animals.

A limited number of programs are being offered at the new Waterville site as well as tours. Those opportunities will expand as the project continues.

Donations are always needed for supplies, time, and finances.

