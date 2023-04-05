Ohio distracted driving law goes into effect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s new Distracted Driving Law is now in effect.

The law prohibits the use of cell phones and other electronic communications devices while driving. It will now be a primary traffic offense for all drivers and allows law enforcement to immediately pull over a distracted driver upon witnessing a violation.

“Basically any manual input in your phone, composing text message, dialing a phone number, and having the phone in front of you on speakerphone violates the law,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant Ryan Purpura.

Electronic devices also cannot make physical contact with the driver.

“With the new law you can’t hold it, you cant support it with any part of your body, can’t have it on your leg. So it’s important to have that cradle or have your Bluetooth connection established so every time you get in your vehicle, you have it established and ready to go,” said Sgt. Purpura.

Under the previous law, distracted driving was a primary offense only for juvenile drivers, preventing officers from stopping adult distracted drivers unless those drivers also committed a separate primary traffic violation, such as speeding or running a red light.

Although distracted driving is known to be underreported, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that there have been at least 73,945 distracted driving crashes in Ohio since 2017, including 2,186 fatal and serious injury crashes. Traffic fatalities overall have increased in eight of nine years from 2013 to 2021, with deaths reaching their highest point in nearly two decades in 2021 with 1,355 fatalities. Preliminary traffic data from 2022 indicates that at least 1,269 people were killed in traffic crashes last year.

“I’ll put it in perspective for you: in about four seconds it takes to enter a text message or dial a phone number and take your eyes off the roadway, you can easily cover a football field in distance in highway speeds,” said Sgt. Purpura.

While the law went into effect on April 4th, there is a grace period to educate drivers about the law. Starting October 4th, the law will be fully enforced.

“Really we’re looking for voluntary compliance. We want people to voluntary comply with the law. We want people to really just make that commitment and that commitment starts today,” said Sgt. Purpura.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, distracted driving is an unclassified misdemeanor on the first offense, which is a $150 dollar fine. You can take a distracted driving course to lessen that fine.

To learn more about the new Ohio Distracted Driving Law, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.