OSHP Toledo Post to hold “one-stop testing” for applicants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is hosting “one stop testing” for prospective applicants at the Toledo Post next week.

On April 10, people interested in employment with OSHP can come to the Toledo Post, located at 3333 Dorr St., at 9 a.m. to talk with troopers about a career of service in our communities on Ohio roadways.

OSHP says those who meet the basic requirements will have the opportunity to complete an application and a written test and if passed, applicants can take a physical fitness assessment on the spot.

According to OSHP, the basic requirements are:

20-39 years old

U.S. Citizen

High school diploma or GED

Valid driver’s license

OSHP says attendees should show up ready to test wearing appropriate physical fitness attire with identification and knowing their basic information. “One-stop testing” gives prospective applicants a chance to quickly complete the first few steps of the application process, bringing them closer to their goal of being a trooper.

The Patrol is accepting applications for their next Academy Class. OSHP says if you can’t make it on April 10, or want more details on the requirements or application process, call 1-866-TROOPER (1-866-876-6737) or click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

