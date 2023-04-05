‘Significant amount’ of hardcore drugs seized at Bedford Inn motel, officials say

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials seized a “significant amount” of drugs from the Bedford Inn in Bedford Township, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said its Special Response Team along with the Michigan State Police Narcotics Unit, also known as MANTIS, executed a search warrant on multiple rooms at the motel early Wednesday morning. It was part of a month’s long investigation into narcotic activity at the motel on Telegraph Road.

Detectives seized what officials called a significant amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and fentanyl. It’s unclear whether the investigation identified any suspects responsible for the drug activity. 13abc has reached out for additional information.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public that these drugs can be deadly and Sheriff Goodnough asks citizens to report drug activity to police or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Goodnough said he will not tolerate drug distribution in the Monroe County community.

