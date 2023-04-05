Birthday Club
Three young men sought in Adrian shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - Adrian Police are looking for three subjects they said were firing weapons Monday afternoon.

Multiple people called in saying guns were being fired along the Kiwanis Trail and train tracks in the area of the 500 block of State Street.

After investigating, Adrian Police determined that the shooting occurred at 322 Logan St.

There was gunshot damage to the residence, but no injuries are believed to have occurred.

The suspects are described as:

1. Black male, 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants or jeans.

2. White male 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants

3. Hispanic male 16-25 years of age, last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any witnesses that have not yet made a statement to police, should contact Detective Kevin Putnam at 517-264-4808, or submit their information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

