Troy Township hires all-women EMS staff

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - History will be made for Troy Township as Luckey will have its first full-time EMS crew comprised of all women.

Kim Zielinski, one of the new hires, also lives in the community she is serving. Zielinski says she has watched her community suffer for years without consistent emergency care.

“Not having volunteers show up for the runs made it really hard for the community,” Zielinski said.

The emergency medical service team serves not only the residents of the rural area but also the multiple factories in the area.

Ashley Shaffer, a member of the crew, says she knew from a young age she would be working in medicine.

“When I was a kid, I was really sick, and in and out of rainbows down in Cleveland... and I always knew I wanted to go into medicine,” Shaffer said.

The all-women team says what was once a heavily male-dominated field is starting to make a shift.

“Now I’m seeing the change where it’s getting to be more female dominant.” Zielinski said.

