Two families displaced in Toledo duplex fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two families are displaced after a duplex fire Monday morning.

It happened in the 600 block of East Walbridge, near Broadway Street in Toledo.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, the fire was ruled an accident and was sparked by a discarded cigarette.

“It was a tough, challenging fire to put out. it got into some of the voids in the walls, it got into the ceiling area and had to be rooted out pretty extensively by the firefighters on scene,” said Toledo Fire and Rescue Private Sterling Rahe.

No working smoke alarms were found on the premises. Since the duplex was rented out, Pvt. Rahe told 13abc there should have been functioning alarms on every floor and in every sleeping room.

“If you’re renting, it is the responsibility of the landlord or the management company to provide you with working smoke alarms. If they’re not doing that, we want to know about that, but by law they have to provide those to you,” said Pvt. Rahe.

Eight people, including five children lived in the duplex. No injuries were reported.

“I just really remember waking up on the couch and smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from the room, the bedroom,” said resident Montrell Gulley, “everybody made it out safe, everything but possessions.”

Thanks to the Red Cross, his family is staying a hotel for the next few days. However, they’re not sure what they’ll do after that.

“I’ve lost my documents, my drivers license, all types of stuff. Hopefully some agencies will help us out because we’re pretty much at a dead end right now,” said Gulley.

Gulley described the feeling as devastating.

“I’ve been working on providing for my family for about three years. You know, you’ve got TVs, couches, toys, clothes, and all of it is gone now in a blink of an eye.”

The family is working to set up a GoFundMe. As for smoke alarms, Toledo Fire and Rescue does provide those for free for City of Toledo residents. All you have to do is fill out a form at your neighborhood fire station.

