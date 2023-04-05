Two local women write book chronicling sexual harassment from same man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two local women who say they were sexually harassed by the same man are now collaborating on a book. It details what they describe happened to each of them, then goes on to explain how you can report sexual harassment if it happens to you.

Although the book does not mention the harasser by name, it details what led the person to resign.

In October of 2021, 13abc reported on the allegations against Ken Leslie. At that time, the now former head of One Matters, a non-profit organization, was accused of sexually harassing at least three women who came forward. Cami Roth Szirotnyak was one of them.

“What we wanted was public accountability,” said Szirotnyak. “There were fears about getting sued. If we talked about this publicly.”

Szirotnyak contacted Rachel Richardson, who was posting online about her experiences with the same man. The two of them ended up blogging about their experiences, which led to a full-fledged book called “On Drowning Rats.” It’s a chronicle of how each woman says she was harassed, adding what to do should you find yourself in a similar situation.

“And if you have ever been a woman trying to believe your story, you know that you’re not going to call the police because somebody rubbed up against you,” said Richardson. “The very first thing that’s the most important thing is documentation. Just write it down. Write down exactly what happened.”

When the allegations came out in 2021, Leslie resigned from One Matters and the Veterans Matter organizations. Leslie publicly acknowledged his behavior, stating he “wanted to do the right thing,” and started therapy.

As for Richardson and Szirotnyak, they hope their collaboration inspires others to speak out, so any cycle of harassment can be brought to light and brought to a close.

“On Drowning Rats” is set for release April 27, 2023. You can pre-order it by clicking here.

