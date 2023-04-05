Birthday Club
Undercover operation leads to arrest of two sexual predators in Lenawee Co.

Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged girl.
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged girl.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an undercover operation has led to the arrest of two sexual predators.

Sheriff Troy Bevier says the undercover operation was between the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or G.H.O.S.T, from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to LCSO, on April 4, detectives conducting the undercover operation on social media apprehended a 42-year-old white male from Mason, Michigan and a 52-year-old white male from Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged girl.

The men were arrested and lodged at the Lenawee County Jail.

LCSO will be seeking the following charges for the 42-year-old from Mason:

  • Solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose
  • Child sexually abusive activity
  • Using a computer to commit a crime
  • Violation of sex offender registry

LCSO will be seeking the following charges for the 52-year-old from Ottawa Lake:

  • Solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose
  • Child sexually abusive activity
  • Using a computer to commit a crime
  • Felony firearm

