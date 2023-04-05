Undercover operation leads to arrest of two sexual predators in Lenawee Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an undercover operation has led to the arrest of two sexual predators.

Sheriff Troy Bevier says the undercover operation was between the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, or G.H.O.S.T, from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to LCSO, on April 4, detectives conducting the undercover operation on social media apprehended a 42-year-old white male from Mason, Michigan and a 52-year-old white male from Ottawa Lake, Michigan. Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged girl.

The men were arrested and lodged at the Lenawee County Jail.

LCSO will be seeking the following charges for the 42-year-old from Mason:

Solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose

Child sexually abusive activity

Using a computer to commit a crime

Violation of sex offender registry

LCSO will be seeking the following charges for the 52-year-old from Ottawa Lake:

Solicitation of a minor for immoral purpose

Child sexually abusive activity

Using a computer to commit a crime

Felony firearm

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

