Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Volkswagen recalls 143K SUVs due to ‘sporadic’ air bag issue

Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.
Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.(Volkswagen via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a “sporadic” air bag issue.

Some of these vehicles are experiencing a faulty sensor on the front passenger side that is deactivating the air bag.

Volkswagen is advising drivers not to let anyone ride in the front passenger seat until the issue is fixed.

As of now, Volkswagen doesn’t know what is causing the problem and has not yet determined a fix.

The recall includes all model Atlases from 2018 through 2021, and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction
A tornado watch has been issued for counties north and west of Toledo through 4pm.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TODAY: Tornadoes, Large Hail, Wind All Possible
Hannah Carpenter
Woman indicted in alleged kidnapping attempt during Mud Hens game
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Undercover operation leads to arrest of two sexual predators in Lenawee Co.
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Missouri tornado death toll up to 5 as crews search rubble
Mike Koval, RAM Brand Chief Executive Officer, introduces the REV Ram 1500 at the New York...
New Ram electric pickup can go up to 500 miles on a charge
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm...
Analysis: Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues
FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation