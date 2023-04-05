Birthday Club
YWCA of NW Ohio launches Racial Justice Challenge

The transformative learning experience is designed to promote awareness, understanding and action around issues of racism and discrimination.(YWCA of Northwest Ohio)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA of Northwest Ohio has announced the launch of its Racial Justice Challenge.

The Racial Justice Challenge is a transformative learning experience designed to promote awareness, understanding and action around issues of racism and discrimination.

YWCA says the self-guided program will run from April 17 through May 15 and is open to individuals, organizations and businesses throughout the northwest Ohio region. Participants will receive daily emails with curated content, such as articles, podcasts, videos and more, focusing on structural racism, implicit bias and privilege.

According to YWCA, the content is intended to encourage participants to reflect on their own experiences and biases and to engage in discussions with others in the community about the important issues.

“We believe that it is critical to have open, honest conversations about race and racism if we are going to create a more just and equitable society,” said Alexii Collins, Racial Justice Director at the YWCA of Northwest Ohio.” The Racial Justice Challenge is an opportunity for individuals and organizations to engage in this work and to deepend their understanding of the issues at hand. We hope that this initiative will spark meaningful change in our community and beyond.”

YWCA’s content is independently designed, written and curated by YWCA staff as part of racial equity and social justice programs offered to the community.

For more information, click here.

To register for the Racial Justice Challenge, click here.

