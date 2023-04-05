Zia Cooke declares for WNBA draft

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The legend of Zia Cooke is evolving as the star guard for South Carolina announced she will enter the WNBA draft Tuesday night.

In a video posted to social media, Cooke said she accomplished what she set out to with the Gamecocks, thanked the fans, the university and the city of Toledo and said it was time for the next phase of her career.

Stepping out on faith ! God makes no mistakes and I AM 100% READY ! 🙏🏽 Toledo, OH !! We are finally here!!! 🥺 Posted by Zia Cooke on Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Cooke’s Gamecocks made the Final Four all three years she was at the school, winning a national title in 2022.

She also led the Rogers Rams to two state titles in high school.

