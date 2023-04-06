Birthday Club
4/6: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

A beautiful stretch of weather for the next 7+ days.
4/6: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Clouds lingering this afternoon with a bit of a breeze, then it’ll be mostly sunny over the next 8 to 9 days. Rain is not expected in the long-range forecast at this time, nor any strong winds. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the middle 50s, but temps will be in the 40s near Lake Erie Friday afternoon. Sunny skies throughout the holiday weekend with highs Saturday in the mid-50s, then we’ll start Easter Sunday in the upper 30s before climbing into the low 60s. We’ll warm into the upper 60s on Monday, then Tuesday will be in the low 70s. We’ll be in the upper 70s to around 80 late next week as the sunshine persists.

