April 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will generally be mostly sunny over the next 8 to 9 days. Rain is not expected in the long range forecast at this time. Today and tomorrow will be in the middle 50s. The weekend will be close to 60. Monday will be back in the middle 60s. Tuesday will be around 70. The mid-70s to near 80 are forecast from Wednesday through late next week.

