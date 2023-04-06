Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

April 6th Weather Forecast

Very Nice Week On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will generally be mostly sunny over the next 8 to 9 days. Rain is not expected in the long range forecast at this time. Today and tomorrow will be in the middle 50s. The weekend will be close to 60. Monday will be back in the middle 60s. Tuesday will be around 70. The mid-70s to near 80 are forecast from Wednesday through late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

Latest News

April 6th Weather Forecast
April 6th Weather Forecast
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/5/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)