Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Authorities: Armed Ohio student planned to shoot classmates

West Geauga High School
West Geauga High School((Source: WOIO))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (AP) — A student who brought a gun and ammunition to a high school in northeastern Ohio and planned to shoot others there was arrested after a bullet was found in a bathroom and surveillance footage helped identify him, authorities said

The 18-year-old student was charged with attempted murder, inducing panic and weapons counts. He was taken to a mental health facility following Monday’s incident at West Geauga High School in Chesterland but will eventually be moved to the Geauga County jail. It wasn’t clear if the student has retained an attorney,

County officials provided details about the incident during a news conference on Wednesday.

They said the investigation began Monday morning after a 17-year-old student found a bullet in a men’s bathroom and told a staff member. School officials then viewed surveillance footage and saw about 20 students had been in the bathroom before the bullet was found.

Officials confronted the accused student around 9 a.m. and found an unloaded 9 mm handgun and three loaded magazines in his book bag, according to Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young. The student also had a large knife.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The school initially did not go into lockdown after the bullet was found because officials didn’t want students panicking, Young said. The lockdown began about 30 minutes after the student was confronted.

After the student was searched in the school, he was taken to the Chester Township Police Department and told detectives that he used “prior calculation and design in developing a plan to cause harm to students at West Geauga High School,” Young said.

Authorities also searched the student’s home and found “numerous items of evidentiary value,” Young said, but he declined further comment on the search and also would not say how the student obtained the weapon. West Geauga Superintendent Richard Markwardt said the student did not have a history of discipline problems.

The school was closed on Tuesday due to a threat made on a social media site but that was determined to be unfounded. Classes resumed at the school on Wednesday.

Markwardt said the school is offering counseling to students and staff following the incidents. He said he would be “forever grateful” to the student who found the bullet and reported it to staff.

“Vigilance of students and staff is critically important,” Markwardt said. “That was a vital element in why this had the good ending it had.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting
One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.
TPD: 16-year-old shot at Greenbelt Place Apartments

Latest News

An abandoned apartment building next door to a Toledo woman has fallen apart into her backyard.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned apartment building falling apart
Edison HS looks to honor Soviak's military sacrifice with tribute on new football field
The sentencing comes after McKenzie pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide on Feb. 23,...
Toledo woman sentenced for causing crash that killed twin sister
Michelle McIntire
Toledo woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in stabbing, kidnapping