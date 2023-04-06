Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health

An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police department. (KMAX, KOVR, CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) – A pet rabbit that was abandoned now has a job at a California police department.

Percy the bunny plays a key role in helping officers decompress at the Yuba City Police Department.

People in the city might think the Easter Bunny came early. But this is no candy-toting holiday rabbit; this is Percy - or “Officer Hops.”

“This idea came as kind of a joke, and it’s really caught on,” said Chelsea McCready, police services analyst.

As the wellness officer with the police department, the bunny is an outlet for stress for officers and staff who see a lot of bad.

“Being able to hold him, pet him and just kind of step back from that situation for a minute, regroup, is vital,” Lt. Michelle Brazil said.

A push for a focus on mental health department-wide came in 2022, and along came the therapeutic thumper. It started when Officer Ashley Carson found him abandoned while on a call.

“I started to call him, and I said, ‘Here bun, bun!’” Carson said. “He came running up to me and he stood on his hind legs, and I picked him up.”

She took it to the animal shelter and after a few weeks with no family found, McCready adopted it, giving the rabbit a home and an office.

Percy comes to work with McCready every day and even works some shifts when she’s not here.

“We are seeing the long-term benefits of it already in even just a short amount of time,” Brazil said.

Copyright 2023 KMAX/KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

Latest News

Diane Larson’s special report on Kinless Seniors airs Wednesday, April 5 on Action News at...
Who takes care of kinless seniors?
Who cares for kinless seniors?
Who cares for kinless seniors?
Anthony Wayne transgender bathroom policy draws ire
Anthony Wayne transgender bathroom policy draws ire
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way