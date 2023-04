SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point shared video Thursday of a test run of their cars on their newest ride, Wild Mouse.

All of the various carts on the ride are assigned characters - this test run was for ‘Zaggy’.

BIG things happening at our a-MOUSE-ment park today! Zaggy's FIRST LAUNCH on Wild Mouse. 🐭 Posted by Cedar Point on Wednesday, April 5, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.