Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

City of Toledo to hold swearing-in ceremony for new Police Chief

On March 30, Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement that Troendle would serve at the next...
On March 30, Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement that Troendle would serve at the next Police Chief of the Toledo Police Department.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced it will be holding a swearing-in ceremony for the new Toledo Police Chief.

Mike Troendle will be sworn in on April 10 at 1 p.m. at the City Council Chambers located at One Government Center.

The City says Mayor Kapszukiewicz will officiate the ceremony and welcome Chief Troendle into his new role.

On March 30, Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement that Troendle would serve at the next Police Chief of the Toledo Police Department. Troendle has been serving the department for 29, joining TPD in 1993.

Troendle says he’s ready to lead and understands the challenges facing officers and the community at large.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

Latest News

Diane Larson’s special report on Kinless Seniors airs Wednesday, April 5 on Action News at...
Who takes care of kinless seniors?
Who cares for kinless seniors?
Who cares for kinless seniors?
Anthony Wayne transgender bathroom policy draws ire
Anthony Wayne transgender bathroom policy draws ire
April 6th Weather Forecast
April 6th Weather Forecast