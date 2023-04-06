City of Toledo to hold swearing-in ceremony for new Police Chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced it will be holding a swearing-in ceremony for the new Toledo Police Chief.

Mike Troendle will be sworn in on April 10 at 1 p.m. at the City Council Chambers located at One Government Center.

The City says Mayor Kapszukiewicz will officiate the ceremony and welcome Chief Troendle into his new role.

On March 30, Mayor Kapszukiewicz made the announcement that Troendle would serve at the next Police Chief of the Toledo Police Department. Troendle has been serving the department for 29, joining TPD in 1993.

Troendle says he’s ready to lead and understands the challenges facing officers and the community at large.

