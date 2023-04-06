Epworth teachers speak out after learning of unemployment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “I took so much pride in working there, and now I don’t even know if I can have pride in that anymore,” says former Epworth Preschool teacher Abbie Vaez.

Tuesday, just one day after meeting Epworth Preschool’s Interim Director, teachers received an email saying they no longer have jobs.

13abc received a copy of the email, which in part reads: “‘I have reviewed the issue with the staff parish relations committee, and their decision is that the teachers quit in the meeting with Mary. There will be no further payments to the teachers.’”

Yet, some teachers told 13abc they left the meeting on Monday feeling the plan was to continue to work and were blindsided by the email.

“All of us were taking extra shifts; we were all more than willing to help out. And I feel like a bomb was dropped on us,” says Vaez.

Teacher Becca Murray said she never took the job for the money and does not appreciate the message saying she quit when she said she did not.

“I don’t care about that; I care that they put the word ‘quit’ behind my name. That’s disgusting to me. I hate that word. I did not quit anything. She said the money is a bonus, but to put my name as a quitter, it hurts,” said Murray.

Both teachers say things fell apart after long-time director Jane Lyon was fired in March, and they think sending that email was the easiest course of action for the church.

“It’s super easy for them to be like, well, the teachers aren’t here, so there is nothing we can do about it,” said Vaez.

Epworth United Methodist Church Leadership and Pastor Steven Swisher have declined to interview or comment on the situation.

