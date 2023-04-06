Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Expert advice to help plan for retirement healthcare costs

Average 65-year-old retired couple needs about $315k in after-tax savings
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Experts from Fidelity estimate an average 65-year-old retired couple in 2022 would need about $315,000 in after-tax savings earmarked for health care costs, even when covered by Medicare.

Saving such a large amount may sound like a difficult task, which is why financial experts at NerdWallet created a list of strategies to help the average American prepare.

Take advantage of an HSA: A health savings account allows you to put pretax money away for medical expenses. To use an HSA, you must have a high-deductible health plan.

Plan for long-term care:  A person turning 65 today has about a 70% chance of needing long-term care at some point, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. As you plan, ask yourself how long you intend to stay in your home and where you might go when you can’t live there anymore.

NerdWallet suggested looking into a traditional long-term care insurance policy, which can cost thousands of dollars per year, according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.

You could also set money aside annually for long-term care expenses.

Get the right Medicare plan: Find one that includes your preferred doctors and your regular medications, helping you avoid high out-of-network and out-of-pocket costs.

Also always ask questions of doctors and insurance companies and make sure you know what’s covered. Same goes for prescriptions, get in the habit of asking if there’s a less expensive option of your prescribed medications.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

Latest News

The one-of-a-kind beer was created with the help of ChatGPT’s AI language model, which provided...
Findlay brewery uses Artificial Intelligence to create new beer with ChatGPT
President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
This image provided by the Ohio House Republican Caucus shows Rep. Dave Dobos, a Columbus-area...
Ohio Republican lawmaker falsely claims to be MIT graduate
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court says trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia
Experts point to physical school building adjustments to keep students safe from shootings
Experts point to physical school building adjustments to keep students safe from shootings