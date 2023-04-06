Findlay brewery uses Artificial Intelligence to create new beer with ChatGPT

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Brewing Company has announced it is using Artificial Intelligence to create a new beer using ChatGPT.

The new beer, Thirsty Narwhal Pale Ale, that’s brewed with a blend of Citra hops, will be released on May 16 during American Craft Beer Week. FBC says the beer will be available on tap at the FBC taproom for dine-in and takeout.

The one-of-a-kind beer was created with the help of ChatGPT’s AI language model, which provided the recipe, name and description.

“Thirsty Narwhal Pale Ale boasts a bright and fruity aroma with notes of tropical fruit and citrus balanced by a smooth malt backbone,” said FBC.

