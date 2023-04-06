High school looks to honor fallen Navy corpsman at new football field

MILAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Edison High School leaders are halfway toward their fundraising goal to renovate their football stadium to honor a 2017 graduate who died serving his country in Afghanistan.

Maxton Soviak was among 13 U.S. troops killed in August 2021 in an attack at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

Soviak’s hometown paid tribute to the Navy Corpsman with a procession and funeral service at the Edison High School football stadium where he was a standout athlete as a student. He helped lead the Chargers to multiple playoff wins and served as the team captain his senior year.

His former classmate and teammate, Bryce Ostheimer, suggested the school paint Soviak’s No. 27 on the grass field at the 27-yard line for his funeral. The school eventually retired Soviak’s number and has kept the No. 27 painted on the field for games since his death.

The district is now looking to replace the grass field with a turf field that permanently features Soviak’s No. 27.

Multiple local businesses have pledged money to support the project, led by Milan, Ohio-based Coles Energy. Athletic Director Nick Wenzel said about $600,000 are pledged toward the project that will cost an estimated $1.1 million funded entirely by donations.

“The football field is where Max excelled,” Wenzel said. “The football field is where we brought Max home and where we said goodbye. It becomes the best place to honor him for the rest of eternity.”

The facility will be called Freedom Field sponsored by Coles Energy. Wenzel said it’s possible the field could become a reality this year, but August 2024 is a more-likely opening date.

“Max has become the heartbeat of the entire Edison community,” Wenzel said. “His presence is still here. His presence is still felt.”

