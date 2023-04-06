Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a snow plow accident.(Jeremy Renner / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Jeremy Renner said he felt so close to dying after a snow plow accident earlier this year he wrote some last words to his family.

A clip of him saying that can be seen in a teaser video for his interview with Diane Sawyer.

The 52-year-old actor has spent the past three months recovering from a collapsed lung, eight broken ribs and a pierced liver.

He sustained those injuries while trying to save his nephew from being hit by a Snowcat that Renner was operating near his Nevada home.

The “Hawkeye” star has been busy promoting some of his upcoming projects.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

Latest News

President Joe Biden adjusts his microphone during a meeting with the President's Council of...
Biden administration review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump
Pope Francis arrives on the altar to celebrate the Palm Sunday's mass in St. Peter's Square at...
Pope washes feet in Holy Thursday rite at Rome youth prison
Edison High School looks to honor fallen Navy corpsman at new football field
Edison High School looks to honor fallen Navy corpsman at new football field
4/6: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
4/6: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates