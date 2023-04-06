Local nonprofit brings urban farming to the heart of Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a new effort to bring fresh food to various communities within the Glass City.

Far more than just a community garden, the registered farm sits right in the middle of the city.

The non-profit Urban Wholistics operates the USDA-registered farm located on City Park Avenue near Dorr Street.

As the planting season approaches, Victor Copeland is hard at work at Urban Wholistic for two big reasons.

“It feels like you’re giving back to yourself because this is how we nurture our bodies to, begin with,” said Copeland. “Also, to give back to my community means just as much because my community needs it.”

The farm at Tatum Park will grow various products, such as garlic, potatoes, and green beans. In addition, there’s even an orchard. Their “wholistic” approach focuses on the mind, body, and soul and aims to share the produce and education with a neighborhood where fresh food is hard to find.

“We don’t even have like a local market close to this area. You’ve got dollar stores or corner stores or convenience stores,” said Sierra Webb of Urban Wholistic.

Kids are invited there for different educational, and agricultural programs in an urban setting throughout the year. Adults can learn as well. Maybe the fresh food will be taken home for a meal, or maybe someone works in a raised bed garden for the first time and wants to create one at home.

“Whether it be you go and work in your community or you get your hands in the soil or you learn how to cook with the food and show your family how to do that. It’s all about sustainability practices,” said Webb.

“Kids are honestly eager to get out here and learn. It’s not hard to get kids over here and learn these things. The hard part is getting the rest of the community out here to learn,” said Copeland.

This nonprofit farm will have its first minority wellness celebration Friday.

Here is the link to register: Https://www.urbanwholistics.org/nmhm

