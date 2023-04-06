Birthday Club
Man indicted in crash killing woman, injuring three

According to court documents, Ruben Parraz Sr. was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One man was indicted Wednesday on charges in relation to a crash that killed one woman and injured three other individuals.

According to court documents, Ruben Parraz, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence and driving under suspension.

The fatal crash occurred at 11 p.m. on Dec. 9, on

Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by Parraz was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.

Harley Conley, 20, of Toledo, was in a car with her boyfriend and 1-year-old son, Xavier. Conley’s boyfriend, 27, and Xavier were treated at the scene. Conley did not survive.

