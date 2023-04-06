13abc Marketplace
Man sentenced for I-75 on-ramp crash that killed one woman, injured three

Ruben Parraz was convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Operating a Vehicle While Under...
Ruben Parraz was convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man who was facing charges in relation to a crash that killed one woman and injured three other individuals was convicted Sept. 5. Wednesday, he was sentenced to a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 11.

According to court documents, Ruben Parraz was convicted of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence after he withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded no contest.

The fatal crash occurred at 11 p.m. on Dec. 9 on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by Parraz was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.

Harley Conley, 20, of Toledo, was in a car with her boyfriend and 1-year-old son, Xavier. Conley’s boyfriend, 27, and Xavier were treated at the scene. Conley did not survive.

Court documents show Parraz was sentenced to 180 days for a count of operating a vehicle under the influence, he was also sentenced to a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 10.5 years for a count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

