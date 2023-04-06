Birthday Club
Michigan teen reportedly impersonates police, attempts to pull over actual police officer

Christian Katan Mansoor
Christian Katan Mansoor(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Macomb Township man was charged with impersonating a public officer after he reportedly attempted to make a traffic stop in Rochester Hills.

According to authorities, Christian Katan Mansoor was driving a silver BMW with flashing lights and attempted a traffic stop Monday night in Rochester Hills. The driver he pulled over was reportedly an off-duty Waterford Township police officer. Authorities said when she asked Mansoor for identification, he told her he was a Detroit police officer from the 12th Precinct. When she asked him for identification a second time, Mansoor reportedly told her he needed to retrieve it from his car and drove off.

The off-duty officer followed him to a trailer park in Shelby Township but lost sight of the vehicle. Officials said Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies found the vehicle and Mansoor, who was switching license plates from the BMW to another BMW he owned.

He was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Mansoor was arraigned Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of impersonating a public officer. He was released on $5,000 personal bond.

