Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned apartment building falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An apartment building has impeded upon a local neighborhood for the last decade.

Mildred Parker, a Toledo resident, has lived in her home on Maplewood Ave. for more than four years; and she told 13abc that the neighboring- abandoned apartment is causing several issues.

“It’s terrible. I don’t know from one day to the next what animal is going to appear in my backyard. I have a dog. I don’t know what animal is going to appear, what’s going to fall out that building next door, or who’s going to be in that building,” said Parker.

Parker’s nightmares became a reality during recent severe weather and high winds. A building on the property collapsed, crushing her grandchildren’s trampoline and her dog kennel.

“My grandkids, come down here and play with the dog in the backyard. It just so happened that they happened to be out here that Friday, and that happened on Saturday,” said Parker.

She told 13abc her complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

“I’ve been complaining for years, and I’ve always been told that the owner lived in California and that they had to take him to court. And they said it was not on the demolition list, that was their story,” said Parker.

According to the City of Toledo’s Code Enforcement Representative, the owner does live in California. The inspectors have visited the property more than 15 times, fining the owner for board-ups and grass maintenance. This week the city requested an emergency demolition for the garage, but Parker wants the whole lot leveled.

Parker said she’s disappointed it took the building collapsing to get the city’s attention and hopes this serves as a lesson for them.

“Don’t take preference. In the neighborhood that I stay in, it’s still the city of Toledo, and we should still take pride in every neighborhood. That’s the way you build it. You start somewhere,” said Parker.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, send an email to willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

