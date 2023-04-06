Birthday Club
New law bans gas chambers for euthanasia at Ohio animal shelters

(WAFB File Photo)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The use of gas chambers for euthanasia at Ohio animal shelters is now banned.

This enhances Goddard’s Law, which classifies felony animal abuse crimes as acts of violence.

Senate Bill 164 was passed, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, and then made effective on April 3.

The Cleveland Animal Protective League (APL) and other animal advocates urged Ohioans to ask their representatives to vote yes.

“Not only will this law enhance protections for companion animals, but also for people and society,” said Cleveland APL Executive Assistant Hannah MacIntyre.

MacIntyre believes gas chambers were not being used in the state when the bill was introduced, but said it is important to prevent them from returning.

Goddard’s Law, which was passed in 2016, makes knowingly causing serious physical harm to a companion animal a fifth-degree felony.

With Senate Bill 164 now made into law, offenders will have this offense on their record for a lifetime.

[ PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio lawmakers work to make animal abuse laws more strict ]

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

