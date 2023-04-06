Ohio Attorney General accepts petition to amend state’s minimum wage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition seeking to amend the state’s minimum wage Thursday.

According to a written statement, the Attorney General’s Office received the written petition “Raise the Wage Ohio Amendment” on March 27 after rejecting the original version on Oct. 14, 2022.

Petitioners resubmitted a modified version which was approved by the office on Oct. 28, 2022.

Now that the petition has been accepted, the Ohio Ballot Board will determine whether the proposal contains a single constitutional amendment or multiple constitutional amendments.

If certified by the board, petitioners will then need to collect signatures from registered voters. Signatures must equate to at least 10 percent of the vote cast in the most gubernatorial election. In addition, signatures must come from voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties, and for each of those counties, the number must equate to at least five percent of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

Once signatures are verified by the Ohio Secretary of State at least 65 days before the election, the full text of the proposed amendment will be placed on the ballot in the next regular or general election that occurs subsequent to 125 days following the petition’s filing.

The full certification letter and petition can be found on the Ohio Attorney General’s Office website.

