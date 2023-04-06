Ohio law protecting rights of crime victims now in effect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new Ohio law that protects the rights of crime victims went into effect on Thursday.

On April 6, Ohio House Bill 343, also known as Marsy’s Law for Ohio, went into effect after Governor DeWine signed it into law earlier this year. This legislation ensures that each and every crime victim in Ohio, no matter where they live, is empowered to use their Marsy’s Law constitutional rights in the criminal justice system.

The Ohio Crime Victim Justice Center says HB 343 mandates compliance and prescribes specific requirements within the criminal justice system to ensure the protection of rights, including:

The Supreme Court must create a victim’s rights request form, which ensures that each and every criminal justice system official is aware of the rights each victim has chosen to assert.

New procedures to ensure that victims’ rights to be notified, present and heard during criminal justice proceedings are protected.

The right of victims to have their names, addresses, and identifying information protected from public release.

Guidance for criminal justice system officials and victims alike on mandatory restitution proceedings.

Procedures for attorneys enforcing victims’ rights at the trial and appeals court levels.

Marsy’s Law for Ohio was passed in November of 2017 with 83% of the vote in favor of the law. OCVJC says it creates and provides all participants in the criminal justice system with the necessary information to understand how the implementation of rights will occur.

“This is about helping victims know their rights and be able to enforce those rights throughout every stage of the criminal justice process,” said Representative Andrea White, who sponsored the bill. “Not only do crime victims deserve to be told their rights proactively upfront, but court systems and all the partners in the criminal justice system need to know what those rights are and have the processes and tools in place so they can adequately protect them.”

OVCJC says as part of Marsy’s Law for Ohio, the first law enforcement officer in contact with a victim is now required to provide them a victim’s rights request form, as well as a pamphlet and information card. The victim’s rights request form allows a victim to opt-in or waive their rights.

If the officer fails to share this with the victim, the prosecutor in the case is now also required to share and review the request form.

Marsy’s Law was created with the victim in mind to ensure they are not lost in the process and their rights are protected.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

