Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio Republican lawmaker falsely claims to be MIT graduate

This image provided by the Ohio House Republican Caucus shows Rep. Dave Dobos, a Columbus-area...
This image provided by the Ohio House Republican Caucus shows Rep. Dave Dobos, a Columbus-area Republican, sitting in the House chamber at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on March 1, 2023. Dobos is under fire for falsely claiming for decades that he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has since stepped down from a House committee leadership post following the revelation. (Ohio House Republican Caucus via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A freshman state lawmaker in Ohio falsely claimed to have graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to the prestigious university, and he has stepped down from a House committee leadership post after that revelation.

Rep. Dave Dobos, a Columbus-area Republican, attended MIT in the 1970s and 1980 and studied economics but did not receive a degree, MIT’s deputy director of media relations, Sarah McDonnell, told Cleveland.com, which first reported the discrepancy Tuesday.

House Speaker Jason Stephens has since accepted Dobos’ resignation as vice chair of the Higher Education Committee.

“I have known Dave to be a hardworking member for his constituents. This is disappointing news,” Stephens said in a statement.

Dobos had publicly described himself as an MIT graduate, including on his campaign website, as well as in his online biography for the Ohio House. By Tuesday evening, that biography had been changed to say that he “attended” the school.

Dobos has been involved with the MIT Club of Central Ohio, an alumni club of the university, and helped fundraise an MIT reunion, among other activities with the MIT Alumni Association, Cleveland.com reported. His studies at MIT made him eligible for the association, and graduation isn’t a requirement, McDonnell said.

Dobos did not immediately respond to repeated requests for comment, nor did the MIT Club of Central Ohio.

Dobos, who years ago helped govern one of Ohio’s largest school districts as president of the Columbus City Schools Board of Education, had faced scrutiny last fall for not initially disclosing that he had more than $1 million in outstanding debts while he was running for office. State law requires that disclosure, which he made belatedly to an ethics committee.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting
The auction will take place from April 17 through May 1 on the Pamela Rose Auction website.
TPD to hold abandoned and forfeited vehicle auction

Latest News

Jimmy David Cole
Bowling Green man indicted for allegedly murdering pregnant girlfriend
Cleveland
TPD: No suspects in two-vehicle Toledo drive-by shooting
Edison High School looks to honor fallen Navy corpsman at new football field
Edison High School looks to honor fallen Navy corpsman at new football field
4/6: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
4/6: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast