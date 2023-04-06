Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine...
The three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl in the Toledo area.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo men were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The Department of Justice says the three men were convicted in November 2022 of various drug trafficking offenses. They were the last of 26 defendants who were charged in a 2020 indictment.

The following are the sentences for the three men according to the DOJ:

  • Antuan Wynn, who has a previous federal drug conspiracy conviction in the Northern District of Ohio, was sentenced to 224 months in prison.
  • Marquise Figures was sentenced to 70 months in prison.
  • Christopher Simpson, who has a previous federal felon in possession of a firearm conviction in the Northern District of Ohio and was on supervised release at the time of this incident, was sentenced to 300 months in prison.

According to court documents, the three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl in the Toledo area. Wynn supplied substantial amounts of cocaine to another co-defendant who then distributed ounce quantities to various distributors including Figures. Simpson was supplying fentanyl.

The DOJ says members of the conspiracy used multiple cell phones that were obtained under other names, fictious names or in no name at all. They also used code words to conceal their activity and used multiple residences in the Toledo area to store, break down, package and distribute their narcotics and proceeds.

Federal, state, county and local law enforcement authorities participated in an extensive takedown operation on Dec. 16, 2020 which included arrests and search warrants of those involved in the conspiracy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swatting is when someone intentionally makes a false report to officials to solicit a police or...
Law making swatting a felony goes into effect in Ohio
Utility companies are reporting power outages Wednesday as severe weather rolls through the...
Hundreds without power as storms roll in
4/5/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast (Dan Smith as well)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY HAS ENDED
Both men drove to Lenawee County to meet and have sex with who they believed to be an underaged...
Alleged ‘sexual predators’ arrested in undercover sting
One person was shot at the Greenbelt Place Apartments Wednesday evening.
TPD: 16-year-old shot at Greenbelt Place Apartments

Latest News

The material is being used to help trees and plants grow at Glass City Metropark.
Sediment from the Maumee River is helping Toledo Metropark go green
The material is being used to help trees and plants grow at Glass City Metropark.
Sediment is helping Glass City Metropark go green
Ohio Turnpike I-80/90 construction workers
Turnpike officials urge drivers to slow down during construction season
The U.S. Department of Justice estimates one in nine Americans 60 and older suffer abuse each...
13abc Big Story: Preventing Elder Abuse
Turnpike workers are seen near mile marker 46 near Swanton doing joint repair work.
Turnpike officials urge drivers to slow down during construction season