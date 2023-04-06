Toledo men sentenced to prison for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Toledo men were sentenced to prison on Wednesday for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

The Department of Justice says the three men were convicted in November 2022 of various drug trafficking offenses. They were the last of 26 defendants who were charged in a 2020 indictment.

The following are the sentences for the three men according to the DOJ:

Antuan Wynn, who has a previous federal drug conspiracy conviction in the Northern District of Ohio, was sentenced to 224 months in prison.

Marquise Figures was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Christopher Simpson, who has a previous federal felon in possession of a firearm conviction in the Northern District of Ohio and was on supervised release at the time of this incident, was sentenced to 300 months in prison.

According to court documents, the three men and other co-defendants conspired to traffic large amounts of cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl in the Toledo area. Wynn supplied substantial amounts of cocaine to another co-defendant who then distributed ounce quantities to various distributors including Figures. Simpson was supplying fentanyl.

The DOJ says members of the conspiracy used multiple cell phones that were obtained under other names, fictious names or in no name at all. They also used code words to conceal their activity and used multiple residences in the Toledo area to store, break down, package and distribute their narcotics and proceeds.

Federal, state, county and local law enforcement authorities participated in an extensive takedown operation on Dec. 16, 2020 which included arrests and search warrants of those involved in the conspiracy.

